Australian TikTok Star Bella Bradford Announces Own Death In Pre-Recorded Video After Battle With Rare Cancer

Bella Bradford, a 24-year-old Australian TikTok influencer who was battling a rare form of cancer, announced her own death in her final social media post. According to ABC News, the TikToker died last month on October 15 after battling a rare form of jaw cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma. She shared one last ‘Get Ready With Me' video on TikTok weeks after her death on October 31. At the end of the caption read a note that said she died “peacefully surrounded by the people she loves most”.

The 24-year-old often shared videos of her outfits and get-ready routines. In her final video, she expressed her gratitude to her fans for their support. "I have terminal cancer and unfortunately, by now, my life has come to an end, and I've passed away. But I wanted to do one final 'Get Ready With Me' because I love doing these, and I love fashion. Thank you for following me on this fun journey, and yeah, I hope that you can look back on all my videos and find a little bit of joy in your day if you ever need a pick-me-up,” she said, per the outlet.

Ms Bradford went on to remind her followers about cherishing each moment in life. "Remember that you live every day, and you only die once, so make every day count," she continued.

“Thank you guys so much for this wild and wonderful ride. I hope you all have beautiful, amazing lives. I wish all the best for every single one of you,” the 24-year-old concluded the video.

Ms Bradford previously revealed that she had been diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma in 2021. She shared her diagnosis with her TikTok followers just six months before her death.

She revealed that she went through a year of treatment, including radiotherapy, chemotherapy, fertility procedures and multiple surgeries to remove the tumour and reconstruct her jaw. She also shared that she entered a period of “intermission” with her cancer, but about 10 days before a planned trip to Europe with friends, she learned the cancer had returned.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, rhabdomyosarcoma is a rare soft tissue cancer. It develops when immature muscle cells mutate, becoming cancerous cells that multiply and create tumours. Sometimes, treatment can cure rhabdomyosarcoma. This is called remission, which means that you don't have symptoms and tests don't detect signs of cancer. In many cases, remission is permanent, however, in some cases, rhabdomyosarcoma can return.