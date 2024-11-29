Advertisement

Australian PM Says Under-16 Social Media Ban Will Reduce "Harm"

The crackdown on sites like Facebook, Instagram and X, which was approved by parliament late Thursday, will lead to "better outcomes and less harm for young Australians", Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Australian PM Says Under-16 Social Media Ban Will Reduce "Harm"
Platforms now have a "social responsibility" to make children's safety a priority, Anthony Albanese said.
Sydney:

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Friday a landmark law that bans under-16s from social media will result in "less harm" for children.

The crackdown on sites like Facebook, Instagram and X, which was approved by parliament late Thursday, will lead to "better outcomes and less harm for young Australians", he told reporters.

The government did not expect the new law to be implemented perfectly, Albanese said, likening it to a ban on alcohol for under-18s that can sometimes be circumvented.

"But we know that it's the right thing to do," he said at a news conference in Canberra.

Platforms now have a "social responsibility" to make children's safety a priority, the prime minister said.

"We've got your back, is our message to Australian parents."

Social media firms -- which face fines of up to Aus$50 million (US$32.5 million) for failing to comply -- have described the law as "vague", "problematic" and "rushed".

The legislation will take effect after 12 months, but currently offers almost no details on how the rules will be enforced -- prompting concern among experts that it will simply be a symbolic piece of legislation that is unenforceable.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Australia, Australia Social Media Ban
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com