Australian PM Says Under-16 Social Media Ban Will Reduce "Harm"

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Friday a landmark law that bans under-16s from social media will result in "less harm" for children.

The crackdown on sites like Facebook, Instagram and X, which was approved by parliament late Thursday, will lead to "better outcomes and less harm for young Australians", he told reporters.

The government did not expect the new law to be implemented perfectly, Albanese said, likening it to a ban on alcohol for under-18s that can sometimes be circumvented.

"But we know that it's the right thing to do," he said at a news conference in Canberra.

Platforms now have a "social responsibility" to make children's safety a priority, the prime minister said.

"We've got your back, is our message to Australian parents."

Social media firms -- which face fines of up to Aus$50 million (US$32.5 million) for failing to comply -- have described the law as "vague", "problematic" and "rushed".

The legislation will take effect after 12 months, but currently offers almost no details on how the rules will be enforced -- prompting concern among experts that it will simply be a symbolic piece of legislation that is unenforceable.

