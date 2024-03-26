Australian Man Spends 36 Hours Stuck In Underground Drain After Trying To Recover Phone

Firefighters removed the bolted drain lid and lifted the trapped man out.

An Australian man has been rescued after he spent 36 hours stuck in Brisbane's underground drain network. The incident happened on Sunday when the man got trapped inside the drain while trying to retrieve his phone when it fell inside, Sky News reported. Emergency services were called to the Kangaroo Point area on the Brisbane River at about 11 am on Monday after nearby residents heard screaming coming from "underground".

Notably, a worker from a nearby building offered him rescue on the weekend, but the trapped man said he was fine. When the same resident saw him again the next day he made the call to emergency services for help. Firefighters removed the bolted drain lid and lifted the trapped man out.

He told emergency services he spent 36 hours crawling, sometimes partially submerged and sometimes pushing through surges of stormwater and drinking drain water, before finding an opening and yelling for help, according to the Courier Mail.

''He reported he was there for 36 hours and went to get his phone,'' the spokesman said.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the trapped man had some abrasions and was treated for exposure to the cold.

Later, Queensland police said he had "fled" there after his car crashed into one of their vehicles on Sunday, BBC reported.

"It's amazing what people will do sometimes and what happens, so yes, there's always surprises," acting police commissioner Steve Gollschewski told media on Tuesday. The man who is now in stable condition is assisting them with their enquiries.

The Gold Coast Council website warns residents to ''always stay away'' from drains, pipes and manholes due to the dangers they pose.

"The stormwater system is made up of pipes of varying sizes, manholes, grates and pits which could trap someone who may have been sucked or fallen into the drains. Additional dangers in the pipes could be floating debris, poisonous substances and even snakes and rats. If an animal or person gets caught in a stormwater drain or flash flood, please phone triple zero (000) immediately,'' the website said.