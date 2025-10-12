Australian Airline Says Stolen Customer Data Posted Online After Cyberattack

Qantas Airways Ltd. said customer data stolen during a cyber incident in July has been released online, and that it's working with security experts and Australian authorities to determine the extent of the exposure.

The breach involved 5.7 million records taken via a third-party platform, with most information limited to names, email addresses and frequent-flyer details, the airline said. A smaller portion included addresses, dates of birth, phone numbers, gender, and meal preferences, Qantas said in a statement on Sunday.

Qantas said no credit card, passport or login details were accessed, and that there had been no impact on frequent-flyer accounts. The company obtained a New South Wales Supreme Court injunction to stop the stolen data being accessed or shared, and said it has strengthened system monitoring and staff training since the breach.

The airline said it continues to work with the Australian Cyber Security Centre and Federal Police, and that affected customers have been offered identity protection support.

