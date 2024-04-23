Australian Adult Star Claims Her Ex Shaved His Head, Pretended To Have Cancer To Cheat On Her

The model was born in New Zealand but grew up in Australia

An Australian adult star has claimed her ex-boyfriend pretended to have cancer so that he could cheat on her, the New York Post reported. Speaking on a podcast, Hayley Davies said the man even shaved his head to make his lie more convincing. ''My ex lied about having cancer so he could have a whole other girlfriend and multiple side girlfriends,'' she said during a recent episode of an adult entertainment interview podcast.

The model who was born in New Zealand but grew up in Australia, revealed that at first, her ex claimed to have bone cancer, but then changed his story, claiming that it was skin cancer. She further grew even more suspicious when her ex stopped sending her regular video updates of his various activities, which he used to do before. When she asked him what he was up to, he claimed he was with a friend.

When she looked at the camera roll on his phone, she found pictures of him from the night before. ''I see the photos of him that night with another girl. Then I saw a message come through, so I opened it and it's, like, ‘I love you, babe.'” And I reply and I'm, like, ‘Who are you?' and she's, like, ‘What?' because I'm replying from his phone,'' Ms Davies said.

The other woman immediately called her up and the two talked about how their boyfriend was lying to them. ''She had no idea he had cancer. They had been together longer, and she was the main one – the one that had met the family and all that,'' she said.

After she put the phone down, Ms Davies broke up with the man on the spot.

However, the adult star, who makes around $30,000 a month from an adult modelling subscription site, said that her jealous ex recently messaged her on TikTok demanding money. He claimed she wouldn't be successful if it weren't for a ''viral TikT'' video they'd made together.

She refused his demands and commented that when they had been together, he had told her that he was really rich, and owned multiple properties.