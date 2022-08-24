Australia Police Arrest Woman On Her 100th Birthday. It Was On Her Bucket List

The woman said it was "one of the best birthday celebrations".

A woman in Australia was arrested by the police on her 100th birthday for a bizarre reason - getting arrested was on her bucket list. There is no age to add a desire to the bucket list and Jean Bickenton proved that. She marked her birthday with a very dramatic party. Police officers interrupted the celebrations and arrested her, thereby fulfilling the woman's wish. The police in Victoria also posted about the arrest on their Facebook page, saying the cops helped her strike off the wish from her bucket list.

"Now these kinda arrests, we're happy to make. For many, getting through life without being arrested is a pretty good run. An obvious one we would like to think. But for former nurse Jean Bicketon - who recently celebrated her 100th birthday, a good run in and of itself - getting arrested was on her bucket list. So when we heard of Jean's wishes, our team at Moe station were ready to step in and help check it off," the police said on Facebook.

They further said that three young constables whirled in with lights and sirens to her birthday party to make sure Jean's wishes were granted. "Officers gently placed handcuffs on Ms. Bicketon declaring her 'officially' under arrest. She did not resist."

Users were absolutely delighted and thanked the Victoria Police for the sweet gesture.

"Goodness,such a beautiful act of compassion, so very proud of our Vic Police,you are always doing such kind things thank you," commented one user.

"That is real community policing, well done," said another.