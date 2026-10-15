Australia Navy Begins Probe After Camera Found In Bathroom Of Ship

Australia's navy said Thursday it would audit bathrooms across its fleet after a video recording device was found in the cabin of one of its ships.

Navy chief Matt Buckley has vowed a full investigation into the incident aboard the HMAS Leeuwin, a survey ship docked in the northeastern city of Cairns in the state of Queensland.

A member of the armed forces has been identified as a "person of interest" and was assisting military police with enquiries, Australia's defence ministry said in an update on Thursday.

Buckley called the act a "most despicable betrayal of trust" and said authorities are "undertaking a 100 percent audit of all of our bathrooms across the Fleet".

"My highest priority, as always, is the wellbeing of our people. All potentially impacted personnel are receiving our strongest support," the vice admiral said in a statement.

"You have my assurance and commitment that we will tackle this act of sexual violence with all of our energy. Any perpetrator will be held to account."

The defence ministry said late Wednesday that the issue was under investigation, after a lawmaker said she had received a message from a former member of the navy claiming concealed cameras had been found in the women's showers.

"Even more disturbing are claims that footage from these cameras may have been uploaded online before the cameras were discovered," said Senator Jacqui Lambie, a prominent advocate for the armed forces.

"How many of our female sailors have unknowingly been recorded in their most private moments? How much footage has been distributed online so far, retained or uploaded without knowledge or consent?"

A royal commission that concluded in 2024 found that sexual misconduct remained a "systemic issue" across the Australian armed forces.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)