Australia Deploys Troops After Buildings Torched In Solomon Islands Riots

Rioters torched buildings and looted the smouldering rubble of shops in the Solomon Islands' capital of Honiara Friday -- a third straight day of political violence as Australian peacekeeping troops began to deploy.

Thousands of people -- some carrying axes and knives -- rampaged through the city's Chinatown and central business districts -- according to an AFP reporter on the scene.

In Chinatown, a large warehouse was set alight, causing an explosion that sent scores of people fleeing from the scene in panic.

