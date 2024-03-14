Aunts In China Donate Skin, Shave Heads To Save Badly Injured Niece, Nephew

The extensive injuries required immediate surgery. (Representational Pic)

A heartwarming story has emerged from China where four women shaved their heads and donated skin to save two children who were injured in a fire incident. The children - a boy and a girl - are the nephew and niece of the four women, according to South China Morning Post (SCMP). The fire incident took place on February 20 in a house in Shandong province in eastern China, the outlet further said. Six-year-old girl (nicknamed Keke) and four-year-old Dandan were badly injured in the incident.

Their mother, identified as Min by SCMP, was devastated but her four sisters insisted on donating their skin to save the children.

The cause of the fire is not known but Min told SCMP that it may have broken out after she switched on the air conditioner in the children's room.

The boy and the girl remained in coma for five days and suffered severe injuries, including respiratory burn, carbon monoxide poisoning and organ failure.

The couple rushed the children to capital Beijing where the doctor told them that skin grafting would be needed due to their extensive burns.

When Min told her family members, they immediately offered to help and after tests, it was found that she and her four sisters were compatible skin donors.

"All five of us shaved our heads. I'd never imagined that one day I would be shaving my head, but I would do anything to save the children," one of Min's sisters was quoted as saying by SCMP.

The surgery was immediately performed and lives of children saved.

Photos of the five women sitting together on bed with babies in their laps have gone viral on Chinese social media platforms.

"Wonder women," one social media user commented, as per SCMP report. Another said, "The most lovely aunts in China in 2024."