"Attacked Dozens Of Terrorist Targets" In Lebanon, Says Israel

The Israel Defense Forces "attacked dozens of terrorist targets in the territory of Lebanon in the last few hours," the army said in a statement on Telegram.

Read Time: 1 min
"Attacked Dozens Of Terrorist Targets" In Lebanon, Says Israel
Strikes come 2 days after an air strike killed the Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah. (Representational))
Jerusalem:

The Israeli military said on Sunday it conducted strikes against "dozens" of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, two days after an air strike killed the group's chief Hassan Nasrallah.

The Israel Defense Forces "attacked dozens of terrorist targets in the territory of Lebanon in the last few hours," the army said in a statement on Telegram.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

