Attack On Shinzo Abe Updates: Ex Japan PM Showing 'No Vital Signs' After Attack, Says Reports

Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe is showing "no vital signs" after being taken to hospital following an apparent attack at a campaign event in the Nara region, Japanese media reported.
"A local fire department says former prime minister Abe appears to be in a state of cardio-respiratory arrest," public broadcaster NHK said -- a term used in Japan before a feared death can be confirmed by a doctor.
There was no immediate confirmation from police or fire department officials contacted by AFP.
Here are the updates on attack on Shinzo Abe:
#BREAKING | Ex Japan PM Shot, Shows "No Vital Signs" After Attack: Reports https://t.co/1JvrxgyUaO- NDTV (@ndtv) July 8, 2022
NDTV's Maha Siddiqui reports pic.twitter.com/ttub8hFlVd
Man arrested for attempted murder: Media
A man was arrested for attempted murder after former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was apparently shot on Friday while delivering a stump speech, news agency AFP reported quoting local media.
The man appeared to be in his 40s and a gun had been confiscated, said public broadcaster NHK, citing police sources. Local police were not immediately able to comment when contacted by AFP.
Soon after the attack, Mr Abe was rushed to hospital and appeared to be in cardo-respiratory arrest, NHK and Kyodo reported. Cardo-respiratory arrest is a term used in Japan indicating no vital signs, and generally preceding a formal certification of death by a coroner.
Shinzo Abe, 67, collapsed and was bleeding from the neck, a source from his ruling Liberal Democratic Party told the Jiji news agency.