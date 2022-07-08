Attack On Shinzo Abe Updates: Ex Japan PM Showing "No Vital Signs" After Attack, Says Reports

There was no immediate confirmation from police or fire department officials contacted by AFP.

Attack On Shinzo Abe Updates: Ex Japan PM Showing 'No Vital Signs' After Attack, Says Reports

Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe is showing "no vital signs" after being taken to hospital following an apparent attack at a campaign event in the Nara region, Japanese media reported.

"A local fire department says former prime minister Abe appears to be in a state of cardio-respiratory arrest," public broadcaster NHK said -- a term used in Japan before a feared death can be confirmed by a doctor.

There was no immediate confirmation from police or fire department officials contacted by AFP.

Here are the updates on attack on Shinzo Abe:

Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
Jul 08, 2022 09:12 (IST)
Jul 08, 2022 09:09 (IST)
Man arrested for attempted murder: Media

A man was arrested for attempted murder after former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was apparently shot on Friday while delivering a stump speech, news agency AFP reported quoting local media.

The man appeared to be in his 40s and a gun had been confiscated, said public broadcaster NHK, citing police sources. Local police were not immediately able to comment when contacted by AFP.
Jul 08, 2022 09:06 (IST)
Soon after the attack, Mr Abe was rushed to hospital and appeared to be in cardo-respiratory arrest, NHK and Kyodo reported. Cardo-respiratory arrest is a term used in Japan indicating no vital signs, and generally preceding a formal certification of death by a coroner.
Jul 08, 2022 09:04 (IST)
Shinzo Abe, 67, collapsed and was bleeding from the neck, a source from his ruling Liberal Democratic Party told the Jiji news agency.
Jul 08, 2022 09:03 (IST)
Shinzo Abe was shot at a campaign event in the Nara region on Friday, local media reported.
.