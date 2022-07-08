Shinzo Abe Assassinated: How Doctors Tried To Revive Former Japan Prime Minister

Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe on the ground just after he was shot in the town of Nara near Kyoto.

For nearly five hours after former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot this morning, doctors tried to save him, but he could not survive as he had a "wide gaping hole in the heart", according to the hospital.

Shinzo Abe, 67, was making a poll campaign speech when he shot twice in the neck in the western city of Nara, about 500km from the capital Tokyo, around 11.30 am. One of the two bullets from the apparently homemade gun penetrated his heart, the other made his wounds worse. He was brought to the Nara Medical University hospital by 12.20pm.

"He was in a state of cardiac arrest upon arrival. Resuscitation was administered. However, unfortunately he died at 5:03 pm," said Professor Hidetada Fukushima at the hospital.

The shooter - a 41-year-old former member of the country's navy - did not try to flee and. News agency NHK quoted the suspect, identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, as telling the police that he was "dissatisfied" with Abe and wanted to kill him.

Abe was making his speech ahead of Sunday's elections to the Upper House of Japan's Parliament, outside a train station.

Several news outlets, citing the defence ministry, said Yamagami had spent three years in Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force (the navy), till around 2005.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a day's national mourning for Abe, who was awarded the country's second-highest civilian honour, Padma Vibhushan, last year.

"I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe," PM Modi tweeted, "He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place."