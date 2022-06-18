Athlete Breaks Guinness Record With 3,182 Push-Ups In An Hour

Mr Scali is already the record holder for the longest time in an abdominal plank position (male).

An Australian athlete performed 3,182 push-ups in an hour to break a Guinness World Records. Daniel Scali pushed himself to the edge to achieve the incredibly difficult feat.

The record was set in April this year, when Mr Scali performed 3,182 push-ups in one hour - over a hundred more than the previous mark of 3,054 set by fellow Australian Jarrad Young in 2021, GWR said in a release.

According to the records agency, he suffers with CRPS (complex regional pain syndrome), which started when he broke his arm at the age of 12.

GWR shared a video on its official YouTube handle on Friday in which Mr Scali is seen telling his story.

“World's longest plank record holder, Daniel Scali (Australia), tackles a new, equally gruelling record in this video - the most push-ups in one hour! Watch the attempt and hear insights from the man himself,” reads the caption.

According to GWR, Mr Scali is already the record holder for the longest time in an abdominal plank position (male). He planked for an incredible 9 hours 30 minutes 01 seconds in August 2021. Mr Scali beat on George Hood's previous record by one hour (USA).

"It's the brain sending wrong messages to my arm, which is the affected area. So, anything like soft touch, movements, wind or water will cause me pain,” he recalled in the GWR video, talking about the effect of CRPS on his life.

Growing up was difficult for him, since he was frequently unable to leave the house due to the chronic, incurable pain caused by CRPS. He had to be hospitalised for months at a time to have local anaesthesia applied to his left harm in order to relieve his pain, GWR said.

