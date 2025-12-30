At UN, US Defends Israel's Recognition Of Somaliland

The United States defended Israel's right to recognize the breakaway territory of Somaliland at the United Nations on Monday, comparing it to the recognition of a Palestinian state by numerous countries.

"Israel has the same right to conduct diplomatic relations as any other sovereign state," Tammy Bruce, deputy US ambassador to the UN, said during an emergency UN Security Council meeting.

"Earlier this year, several countries, including members of this council, made the unilateral decision to recognize a nonexistent Palestinian state, and yet no emergency meeting was called to express this Council's outrage," she added, accusing colleagues of "double standards."

The comments addressed growing global discord over Israel's announcement on Friday that it would recognize Somaliland as a nation -- a first that drew criticism from the African Union, Egypt, and the European Union, which insist on war-torn Somalia's sovereignty.

US President Donald Trump has said he opposes recognition of Somaliland, and Bruce said Monday that "there has been no change in American policy."

Slovenian ambassador Samuel Zbogar, whose country has recognized the Palestinian state, rejected Washington's comparison.

"Palestine is not part of any state. It is illegally occupied territory, as declared by the International Court of Justice, among others," while Somaliland "is part of a UN member state and recognizing it goes against" the UN Charter, Zbogar said.

As one of the current members of the Security Council, Somalia's ambassador Abukar Osman condemned Israel's recognition.

"This act of aggression is aimed at encouraging fragmentation of the territory of Somalia" Osman said, calling for the UN's unequivocal rejection.

Several member states voiced committment to Somalia's territorial unity without directly mentioning Israel.

United Kingdom Ambassador James Kariuki reaffirmed the country's support for "the sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence and unity of Somalia."

Israel's representative Jonathan Miller said the move was "not a hostile step towards Somalia, and it does not preclude future dialogue between the parties," calling it "an opportunity to strengthen stability."

Somaliland declared its independence from Somalia in 1991 and had fruitlessly sought global validation until Israel's announcement of official recognition.

Located in the Horn of Africa, the northern region of Somaliland is located across the Gulf of Aden from Yemen, making it strategically valuable.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)