At UN, Ukraine Denounces Russia As 'Terrorist State' After Putin's Mass Strikes

Ukraine slammed Russia after a series of missiles attacks that hit multiple Ukrainian cities and said that Moscow has proven once again, that this is a terrorist state that must be deterred in the strongest possible ways.

Russia launched series of missile and drone attacks on Ukraine after Crimea-Russia bridge explosion.

Kyiv:

Ukraine's ambassador to the United Nations denounced Russia as a "terrorist state" Monday during an urgent General Assembly meeting to discuss Moscow's annexation of four Ukrainian regions.

"Russia has proven once again, that this is a terrorist state that must be deterred in the strongest possible ways," said Sergiy Kyslytsya, speaking after Russia launched a deadly barrage of missile strikes at cities across Ukraine.

