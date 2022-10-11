At UN, Ukraine Denounces Russia As 'Terrorist State' After Putin's Mass Strikes

Russia launched series of missile and drone attacks on Ukraine after Crimea-Russia bridge explosion.

Ukraine's ambassador to the United Nations denounced Russia as a "terrorist state" Monday during an urgent General Assembly meeting to discuss Moscow's annexation of four Ukrainian regions.

"Russia has proven once again, that this is a terrorist state that must be deterred in the strongest possible ways," said Sergiy Kyslytsya, speaking after Russia launched a deadly barrage of missile strikes at cities across Ukraine.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)