At UN, Iranian President Demands US To End Sanctions

The US sanctions have not yielded the desired results, Iranian President told the UN General Assembly.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday demanded an end to US sanctions against the clerical state, after a halt in talks on restoring a nuclear deal.

"These sanctions have not yielded the desired results. It is time now for the United States to bring a cessation to its wrong path and choose the right side," he told the UN General Assembly.

