'At Least We Can C': Samsung In Latest Jibe At Apple Over Port Change

Apple launched iPhone 15 and other devices at its Wonderlust event on Tuesday.

Samsung, one of the leading manufacturers of Android phones, has taken a jibe at Apple for switching to USB Type-C from lightning port in its latest iPhones and Airpods. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the South Korean tech giant said they can "C" the change that it magical. Apple unveiled its new line-up of iPhone with the Type-C port after a tussle with the European Union (EU). The new port will offer faster charging and data transfer speeds.

At least we can C one change that's ✨ magical ✨ — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) September 12, 2023

Samsung's post has been views more than one million times. But internet is divided, with some users praising Apple's ecosystem and others giving Android ecosystem made by Samsung thumbs up.

"Y'all should give it a rest. Y'all use iPhone to chase clout every year. All these tweets still won't make us buy samsung products," commented one user.

"Win win for Samsung. Samsung is Apple's biggest supplier of components, providing them with a wide range of parts, including displays, memory chips, and processors. This relationship has been going on for many years, and it is mutually beneficial to both companies," said another. "Not even funny. And iPhone is a way more better btw," a third user added.

Others, however, enjoyed the ongoing rivalry between two tech giants.

"We C what you did there," commented one user. "Samsung handler deserves a raise," said another.

After last year's event, the Seoul-based company had mocked Apple over its "lack of innovation" even before the launch of the iPhone 14.

In an ad, Samsung showcased some of its high-end features and 120X zoom available in its flagship device. "This innovation is not coming soon to an iPhone near you," the company had said.

Then in November 2022, Samsung again mocked Apple while reacting to reports that the iPhone maker is working on a foldable phone.

Samsung said in its ad that Apple always makes iPhone users wait for new and useful features.