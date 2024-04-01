5 Killed In Strikes By Israel's F-35 Jets On Iran Consulate In Syria

Emergency personnel extinguishing blaze at the site of the strike

Israeli strikes on the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital on Monday killed at least five people including a senior commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Iranian state media reported.

"At least five people were killed in the attack which was carried out by F-35 fighter jets," Hossein Akbari, Iran's ambassador to Damascus, said in front of the levelled building in an interview broadcast on state TV. He did not give the source of his information about the aircraft.

