At Least 48 Killed In Russian Rocket Strike On Grocery Store In Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that a Russian strike on a grocery store in the eastern Ukraine region of Kharkiv had killed dozens of people.

"The brutal Russian crime of hitting an ordinary grocery store with a rocket is a completely deliberate terrorist attack. So far, more than 48 people have been reported dead," Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement on social media.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)