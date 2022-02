Russian police forcibly detain a protestor in Moscow amid nationwide demonstrations.

Russian police detained at least 167 people at anti-war protests that took place in 24 Russian cities on Thursday, the OVD-Info protest monitor said.

Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday. The OVD-Info monitor has documented crackdowns on Russia's opposition for years.

