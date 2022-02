Protests over the Russian invasion of Ukraine have already begun in Germany. (AFP)

Russian authorities on Thursday warned anti-war sympathisers from gathering for protests, after President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine.

The Investigative Committee in a statement warned Russians of legal repercussions for joining unsanctioned protests related to "the tense foreign political situation".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)