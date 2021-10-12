At Least 134 Yemen Rebels Dead In Air Strikes South Of Marib: Saudi-Led Coalition

Yemen has been devastated by a seven-year conflict (File)

More than 130 Yemen rebels have been killed in air strikes south of Marib, a flashpoint of the civil war, the Saudi-led coalition said on Tuesday.

Dozens of strikes were carried out in the Abdiya district of Marib province. Marib city is the internationally recognised government's last outpost in northern Yemen.

"We targeted nine military vehicles of the Huthi militia in Abdiya, and their losses exceeded 134 members," said a coalition statement carried by official Saudi media.

Hundreds of Iran-backed Huthi rebels and military have died since fighting for the strategically vital city flared anew last month.

Yemen has been devastated by a seven-year conflict pitting the Shiite rebels against the government supported by a Saudi-led military coalition.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions have been displaced since the conflict flared in 2014, when the Huthis seized the capital Sanaa.

