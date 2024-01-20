10 Killed In Israeli Strike On Syria's Damascus, Says War Monitor

Israeli strike on Damascus killed at least 10 people: Report (Representational)

An Israeli strike on Damascus killed at least 10 people, a war monitor said giving a new death count, including the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Syria spy chief and his deputy.

"The death count rose from six to 10 after bodies that were still trapped under the rubble had been recovered," Syrian Observatory for Human Rights chief Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP.

