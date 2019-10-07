At Least 10 Killed In Attack On Bus In East Afghanistan

10 civilians including a child were killed and 27 were wounded in this incident. (Representational)

At least 10 people were killed and 27 wounded Monday when a bomb hit a bus carrying army recruits in Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan, an official told AFP.

A bomb had been left in a motorcycle that detonated as the bus passed, Nangarhar governor spokesman Ataullah Khogyani said.

"Unfortunately, 10 civilians including a child were killed and 27 were wounded in this incident," he said.

It was not immediately clear how many army recruits had been wounded, or if they were being counted as civilians.

Nasrat Rahimi, spokesman for the interior ministry, confirmed the toll.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but Jalalabad is the scene of frequent attacks by the Taliban and the Islamic State group.

The attack comes on the 18th anniversary of the start of the war in Afghanistan when US warplanes launched airstrikes in response to the September 11, 2001 attacks.

