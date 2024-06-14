At G7 Summit, PM Modi's First Face-To-Face Meeting With Trudeau Amid Khalistan Row

India has dismissed Trudeau's charges as "absurd" and "motivated."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met a host of world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit here in the southern resort town of Italy.

"It's always a pleasure to meet @POTUS @JoeBiden. India and USA will keep working together to further global good," Modi said in a post on X along with some photographs of their interaction.

PM Modi also met Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau at the G7 Summit.

Met Canadian PM @JustinTrudeau at the G7 Summit. pic.twitter.com/e67ajADDWi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2024

This was their first face-to-face meeting after Trudeau claimed that the Indian government agents were involved in the killing of a Khalistani separatist in Canada last year. Canada has arrested four Indian nationals in connection with the case.

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Trudeau's allegations. India has dismissed Trudeau's charges as "absurd" and "motivated." "Pleased to meet @UN Secretary General, Mr. @antonioguterres in Italy," Modi said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Modi had a "good meeting" with UN chief Guterres, his office said.

PM Modi also met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Brazil President Lula da Silva and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"The interactions in Italy continue...Delightful conversation with President @LulaOficial, President @RTErdogan and His Highness Sheikh @MohamedBinZayed," PM Modi posted along on X with a photo with them.

PM Modi had a "wonderful conversation" with the three leaders, the PMO said.

He also met Jordan's King Abdullah II on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. "India values the strong ties with Jordan," he said.

Besides India, Italy invited leaders from 11 developing countries in Africa, South America and the Indo-Pacific region to attend the G7 Summit.

