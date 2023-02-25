At G20 Meet, Germany Says It Regrets China's Position On Ukraine War

"But for me it was more important that all the others adhered to a clear position of international law, multilateralism and the end of the war," he said.

Lindner was speaking to reporters after a meeting of finance leaders. (File)

Bengaluru:

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Saturday it was "regrettable" that China had blocked a Group of 20 communique to condemn Russia's war on Ukraine.

Lindner was speaking to reporters after a meeting of finance leaders from the world's major economies in Bengaluru.

He said that he was cautiously optimistic that there could be progress this year on debt restructuring for highly indebted countries.

China is one of the largest creditors to poor nations in Africa and Asia.

"There was a cautious signal from China," Lindner said.

