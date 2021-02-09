COVID-19 Vaccine Should Work Against Severe Disease, Says AstraZeneca CEO

"Having said that the patients in the study were patients with mild disease and we believe the vaccine should still protect against severe disease," Pascal Soriot said.

Geneva:

AstraZeneca's Chief Executive said on Tuesday that the results of a study showing its COVID-19 vaccine had little effect against mild disease were concerning but stressed that it should work against severe forms.

"It is of course a concern," Pascal Soriot said of the study at a World Health Organization meeting.

AstraZeneca is a major supplier to a WHO-backed vaccine-sharing scheme called COVAX.

