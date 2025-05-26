Aspergillus: The Fungi That Can Eat Humans 'Inside Out', Spark A Pandemic

As global temperatures continue to rise, Aspergillus, an infection-causing fungi responsible for millions of deaths a year, could significantly expand to new regions, a study has warned.

Aspergillus species are "widespread environmental saprotrophs" that can cause severe infections in humans, livestock, and plants, the research conducted by a team of scientists from Manchester University said. It was published earlier this month and is currently being peer-reviewed, CNN reported.

Aspergillus is a common group of fungi found across the world. It causes aspergillosis, a life-threatening disease, which primarily affects the lungs in humans.

To map the potential spread of Aspergillus in the future, the researchers used various simulations and forecasts.

As part of the study, the scientists found there were specific Aspergillus species that will expand in the future as the climate crisis intensifies. This means these will next reach new regions in North America, Europe, China and Russia.

Norman van Rijn, one of the authors of the study, suggests that Fungi are "under-researched" when compared to viruses and parasites. These are expected to impact major areas of the world in the coming time, he said.

Citing the famous HBO series, The Last Of Us, where most of the world's population turned into violent monsters due to an infectious mutant fungus, Mr Rijn hopes it will raise the profile of fungal infections in real life.

Mr Rijn serves as a climate change and infectious diseases researcher at the University of Manchester.

On average, an estimated 2.5 million people are killed every year by fungal infections. The lack of data means the number could get higher.

Like several other fungi, Aspergillus grow like small filaments in soils. They go on to release a large amount of tiny spores that further spread via air.

These get inhaled by humans on a daily basis. Most people are not expected to experience any health concerns, for their immune system is capable enough to clear them.

But it's not the same for those dealing with asthma, cystic fibrosis or COPD. Also in danger are those having compromised immune systems, including cancer and organ transplant patients.

Mr Rijn says when our immune system is unable to clear these spores, the fungus "starts to grow".

The researcher adds it "basically kind of eat you from the inside out, saying it really bluntly".

He highlights that Aspergillosis holds a high mortality rate of about 20% to 40%. What's even worse is that it continues to remain difficult to diagnose, since patients show symptoms like fever and cough - similar to other illnesses.

Aspergillus flavus, which prefers hot and tropical climates, might widen its reach by 16% if we continue to burn fossil fuels, the study added.

The species can cause severe infections and remains resistant to several antifungal medications.

This can even infect a wide range of food crops, thus being a major threat to food security.