Asked About US House Speaker's Potential Visit, Taiwan Premier Says This

China claims the self-ruled island, Taiwan, as its own. (File)

Taiwan's premier on Tuesday reiterated that Taiwan "warmly welcomes" foreign guests, ahead of a potential visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the self-ruled island that China claims as its own.

Taiwan "would make the most appropriate arrangements" for such guests and respect their plans, Premier Su Tseng-chang told reporters on Tuesday when asked about Pelosi's visit.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)