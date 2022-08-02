Asked About US House Speaker's Potential Visit, Taiwan Premier Says This

Taipei:
Taiwan's premier on Tuesday reiterated that Taiwan "warmly welcomes" foreign guests, ahead of a potential visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the self-ruled island that China claims as its own.
Taiwan "would make the most appropriate arrangements" for such guests and respect their plans, Premier Su Tseng-chang told reporters on Tuesday when asked about Pelosi's visit.
