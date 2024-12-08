As War In Syria Rages On, Hezbollah Withdraws Forces From Homs, Damascus

Hezbollah is pulling its forces from the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus and the Homs area, a source close to the Lebanese group said Sunday, as their ally President Bashar al-Assad faces a rebel offensive.

The group "has instructed its fighters in recent hours to withdraw from the Homs area, with some heading to Latakia (in Syria) and others to the Hermel area in Lebanon", the source told AFP, noting that "Hezbollah fighters have also vacated their positions around Damascus."

