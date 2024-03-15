As Russia Votes, Woman Throws Molotov Cocktail At Polling Station

Russian forces also said that Kyiv had shelled polling stations.

A woman threw a Molotov cocktail Friday at a school being used as a voting station in Saint Petersburg during Russia's presidential elections, electoral authorities said.

The suspect was in her 20s, electoral official Maxim Meiksin said on Telegram. "The unlawful actions were promptly stopped by police officers. No one was injured," he added.

Elsewhere, an explosive device was detonated at a polling station in Russian-occupied southern Ukraine but caused no deaths, as Moscow organises voting in territories it controls, Kremlin-backed officials said on Friday.

"In Skadovsk, an improvised explosive device was planted in a rubbish bin in front of a polling station. It detonated. There are no casualties or injuries," Moscow's electoral commission in the occupied Kherson region said.

Russian forces also said that Kyiv had shelled polling stations in the occupied city of Kakhovka.

