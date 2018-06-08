After "Mystery Illness" Hits US Diplomats In China, Alert For Tourists

A previous statement in May only mentioned the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou as the location for the health alert, though it was sent to US citizens throughout the country.

Its being reported that US diplomats based in China had experienced a mysterious malady

Washington:  The US State Department on Friday issued an expanded health alert for all of China amid reports some US diplomats based in the country had experienced a mysterious malady that resembles a brain injury and has already affected US personnel in Cuba.

"The State Department received medical confirmation that a US government employee in China suffered a medical incident consistent with what other US government personnel experienced in Havana, Cuba," it said in an emailed statement.

"As a result of additional voluntary medical screenings, the department has sent other individuals to the United States for further evaluation."

