After 'Mystery Illness' Hits US Diplomats In China, Alert For Tourists

"The State Department received medical confirmation that a US government employee in China suffered a medical incident consistent with what other US government personnel experienced in Havana, Cuba," it said in an emailed statement.



"As a result of additional voluntary medical screenings, the department has sent other individuals to the United States for further evaluation."



A previous statement in May only mentioned the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou as the location for the health alert, though it was sent to US citizens throughout the country.



