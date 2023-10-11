As Israel-Hamas Conflict Intensifies, Fake Videos Go Viral On Social Media

Users are pushing false claims and misrepresenting videos from other events. (Getty)

Hundreds of fake videos of the Israel-Hamas conflict have surfaced on X. These videos falsely claim to have been filmed in the Middle East in the past few days.

Users on X shared a fake news release from the White House claiming that the US was sending billions of dollars to help Israel. Joe Biden has not made any such announcement, the White House confirmed on Monday. Users are pushing false claims and misrepresenting videos from other events.

A video going viral on the X with the caption, "See how Israelis are making fake videos saying that Hamas killed children." The fake video shows an injured child lying on the ground using professional camera equipment. Some men in the video could be seen directing to the child to alter his posture. One person present is seen carrying an automatic rifle.

Reuters fact-checked the video and said that it is footage of the filming of the Palestine short film "Empty Place", based on the story of imprisoned Palestinian Ahmed Manasra.

A fake video of warplanes flying was also posted by Paul Golding, leader of the far-right political party Britain First. The caption read, "Israel is about to rain down hellfire on Gaza." However, the video was created in a video game simulator, and it was previously posted on TikTok.

Another video showing a barrage of rocket fire is also from a video game.

A video claimed Nimrod Aloni, a top general in the Israeli army was captured by the Hamas group during the surprise attack on Saturday. But there is no truth to this claim, a spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces confirmed, Mr Aloni was seen on Sunday at a meeting, CNN reported.

The fabricated clip of Mr Aloni spread like wildfire online.

"Palestinian resistance fighters capture Israeli commander Nimrod Aloni along with dozens of other Israeli soldiers as the resistance fighters attacked neighbouring occupied towns and Israeli check posts near Gaza," stated one Instagram post.

Israel has said that claims are not true.

Another video has claimed that Israeli generals are being captured by Hamas fighters. However, the video shows Azerbaijan detaining Karabakh separatist leaders.

Israel's National Cyber Directorate took to X and urged people to not spread misinformation. The directorate wrote in Hebrew, "The rumour mill is overflowing. We remind you to rely on official sources, to avoid spreading rumors and unverified information, and from transferring suspicious files and links of unknown origin."

בימים כואבים ומורכבים אלו שחרושת השמועות עולה על גדותיה, אנו מזכירים להסתמך על מקורות רשמיים, להימנע מהפצת שמועות ומידע לא מאומת, ומהעברת קבצים וקישורים חשודים שמקורם לא ברור.

כאן בשבילכם אם תרצו לדווח על פייק ניוז שקשור בתחום הסייבר או לבדוק את אמיתות ההודעות, בחיוג ישיר 119. pic.twitter.com/HZS5gulrVS — Cyber Israel (@Israel_Cyber) October 9, 2023

The Israel-Hamas conflict is becoming worse by the hour, with shootouts between security forces and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Over 1,000 have died on both sides since the attack.



