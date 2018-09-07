As Imran Khan Talks Of Peace With India, Pak Army Chief's Contradiction

Pak Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa has contradicted his country's prime minister, Imran Khan

Contradicting Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's diplomatic position, the country's army chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa on Thursday asked his troops to "avenge the blood of its soldiers being shed on the border."

"Our troops have made great sacrifices for the nation...We will not forget our troops who laid down their lives for this nation. We will avenge the blood of our soldiers being shed on the border," General Bajwa said while addressing the Defence Day function. He added that Pakistan had learned a lot from the 1965 and 1971 wars and has since developed its defence system.

General Bajwa's latest statement is in contradiction with his own government's diplomatic position. Speaking at the same event, newly elected prime minister Imran Khan reiterated his goal of achieving peace in the region. Mr Khan said that the country would not fight anyone else's war and his government's main aim is to work for the welfare of the people of Pakistan.

"For the past three weeks, I have been seeing presentations on all the problems that this country is facing, and I can tell you this that we will become a nation and rise again. We can overcome these problems once we strengthen the rule of law in this country," Imran Khan was quoted by as saying, by Pakistani newspaper Dawn.

Imran Khan, in his previous speeches, has maintained that he wants to have good relations with all neighbouring countries, including India. The Pakistani government has also been indicating a resumption of bilateral dialogue with India, for which New Delhi has made clear that it first wants a conducive atmosphere that is free from terrorism.

In his first speech after the July 25 general elections, the cricketer-turned-politician had said that he would like to have good relations with India and work to "resolve all outstanding issues, including Kashmir" through dialogue.

