As Trump Visits The Middle-East, What The Gulf Arab Nations Want From US

Donald Trump's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a strategic move to strengthen economic ties and political cooperation between the US and these Gulf nations. The three energy-rich Gulf Arab nations are leveraging their influence over Trump to secure tangible gains, having built personal ties with the president and pledged trillions in US investments. They've positioned themselves as key intermediaries in conflicts Trump wants to resolve, including Gaza, Ukraine, and Iran.

Key Objectives For Each Nation

Saudi Arabia: Seeking a US-Saudi security pact, Riyadh wants reassurance of the US security commitment to the Gulf's stability. Ali Shihabi, an author and commentator on Saudi politics and economics, emphasises that "security, security and security" is what Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states seek most from Trump's visit, per a report by CNN. A landmark defence and trade pact stalled last year due to Saudi's insistence on Israel's commitment to Palestinian statehood, but Firas Maksad, managing director for the Middle East and North Africa at Eurasia Group, believes Trump will push forward with major deals regardless.

United Arab Emirates (UAE): The UAE is focused on investing in AI and advanced technology to diversify its economy. With a $1.4 trillion investment plan over 10 years, the UAE aims to become a significant contributor in AI and advanced technology. Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, told CNN, "The UAE sees a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become a significant contributor in AI and advanced technology." However, achieving this goal will require access to advanced American microchips.

Qatar: Hosting the biggest US military installation in the Middle East, Qatar has formalised security ties with the US. Doha is pushing the Trump administration to lift sanctions on Syria under the Caesar Act and is expected to raise this issue during Trump's visit. Qatar has also been a key mediator in major conflicts, from the war in Gaza to Afghanistan. Hasan Alhasan, senior fellow for Middle East policy at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in Bahrain, notes that "the Gulf states view conflict mediation as a source of influence and prestige."

Trump's visit is expected to yield significant economic benefits for both the US and the Gulf states. Ebtesam AlKetbi, founder and president of the Emirates Policy Center think tank in Abu Dhabi, highlights that expanding trade and investment reinforces the strategic partnership between the US and Gulf nations. With trillions of dollars in investments at stake, Trump's trip will likely result in major announcements and strengthened ties between the US and its Gulf allies.

