135 Words, 4 Sentences: A Look At Shortest US Presidential Inaugural Address

Donald Trump is gearing up to return to the Oval Office on January 20th, exactly four years after he stood there and saw Joe Biden take the oath of office. Cut to 2025, Joe Biden is leaving the White House, and preparations are underway for Mr Trump's inaugural address, which he will deliver after being sworn in as the country's 47th President.

The speech sets forth an incoming President's vision for the nation and is a reflection of their goals for the years ahead. Most inaugural speeches have been lengthy, focusing on the state of the nation and future plans, one stands out for its brevity.

The shortest inaugural speech

Delivered in 1793, George Washington's speech remains the shortest presidential inaugural address in US history, containing only 135 words. At the time, Washington was beginning his second term as president, having already set the precedent for future presidents with his first inaugural address in 1789.

His second address was remarkably succinct, lasting only a few minutes and consisting of just four sentences. In his brief remarks, Washington focused almost entirely on the importance of the presidential oath of office, reminding the nation of the responsibilities that come with the position and the importance of adhering to the Constitution.

The decision to deliver such a short address was the result of a careful and thoughtful assessment by Washington, alongside key figures in his cabinet, including Thomas Jefferson, Alexander Hamilton, and Henry Knox. According to historians, the brevity of the speech was deliberate, as Washington felt his actions as president would speak louder than words.

Donald Trump's address

Donald Trump's inaugural day on January 20 will begin with a service at St. John's Church, a historic Washington DC church known for its association with presidential events. After the service, Mr Trump will join a traditional tea at the White House before proceeding to the Capitol for the main event.

The inauguration will include musical performances, opening remarks and the swearing-in ceremony, followed by Mr Trump's inaugural address. In his speech, it is expected that Mr Trump will outline his vision for the future, following the precedent set by previous presidents.

Once the speech is delivered, Mr Trump will head inside the President's Room at the Capitol to sign important documents, starting his second term in office. In the evening, Mr Trump will participate in the customary inaugural balls, attending three celebrations across the city to commemorate the occasion.