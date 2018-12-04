Around 100 Million Quora Users Hit By Security Breach

Quora said it is logging out all its users who may have been affected by the security breach to prevent further damage.

World | | Updated: December 04, 2018 15:24 IST
The Quora breach did not affect question and answers written anonymously (Representational)


About 100 million users of Quora were affected by unauthorized access to one of its systems by a "malicious third party," the knowledge-sharing website said on Monday.

Account information, including name, email address, encrypted password and data imported from linked networks when authorized by users may have been compromised, it said.

The company said it is logging out all Quora users who may have been affected to prevent further damage.

"We are in the process of notifying users whose data has been compromised," Quora CEO Adam D'Angelo said in a blog post.

The breach, discovered on Friday, did not affect question and answers that are written anonymously, the company said, adding that it has also notified law enforcement officials.

"We have retained a leading digital forensics and security firm to assist us," it said.

The Quora Inc-owned website was founded in 2009 by D'Angelo and Charlie Cheever, two former Facebook employees.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

