Argentina President's Gift To Italy PM Georgia Meloni: A Chainsaw-Wielding Figurine Of Himself

Argentinian President Javier Milei recently gifted Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni a chainsaw-wielding figurine of himself, Politico reported. Ms Meloni visited the Argentine Republic earlier this week. During her visit, she met with Javier Milei at Casa Rosada, where he presented the Italian PM with the bizarre gift. A photo of the odd gift has since surfaced online. It shows the two leaders standing side-by-side, with Ms Meloni holding the figurine. Notably, according to Politico, Mr Milei took up an actual chainsaw as a rally prop during his 2023 presidential campaign, promising to slash the size of the state.

Take a look at the picture below:

Javier Milei, president of Argentina, gave the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, a figurine of himself with a chainsaw.



What was Meloni thinking in this picture?



Ms Meloni's visit to Buenos Aires marked her first bilateral visit to Latin America since her government took office. "This was not a random choice. I chose to come to Buenos Aires because, as President Milei also rightly pointed out, the Italian people and the Argentine people have a fraternal bond," she said in a statement.

"With this visit, I clearly also wanted to reciprocate the special attention that President Milei paid to Italy. It is a pleasure to recall that Rome was the first European capital President Milei chose to visit after being elected," Ms Meloni added.

During the bilateral meeting, the two leaders shared a desire to work together on many issues, including the war in Ukraine, the conflict in the Middle East and also the crisis in Venezuela.

"President Milei and I are clearly aligned politically; a political alignment between two leaders who fight to defend the West's identity and the cornerstones of its civilisation, freedom and equality among people, democratic systems and the sovereignty of nations," Ms Meloni said.

Meanwhile, according to BBC, Mr Milei met US President-elect Donald Trump in Florida earlier this month. The right-wing leader became the first foreign leader to meet Mr Trump since his US presidential election victory on November 5. At a gala at Mar-a-Lago resort, Mr Milei congratulated the president-elect and said it proved "that the forces of heaven (were) on our side".

Notably, Mr Milei reportedly credits himself as the inspiration behind Mr Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a government-slashing task force to be jointly headed by Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk. He has called Mr Musk a "hero in the history of humanity," and recently also advised him to "push it to the limit" with DOGE.