What Scientists Say About Holy Grail Cup Found Where Indiana Jones Was Filmed

Archaeologists have disclosed the origin of the famous “holy grail” cup, which was found with 12 human skeletons at the spot in Jordan where the 1989 film Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade was filmed.

Contrary to popular belief, the chalice is not an ancient vessel for an elixir of immortality. Instead, it is actually a common drinking cup used by the Nabateans, a highly developed civilisation that thrived in the ancient city of Petra thousands of years ago.

“It's a humble jug, not a cup offering the drinker eternal life,” wrote UK archaeologist Claire Isabella Gilmour in The Conversation, adding that Nabataean pottery is extremely fine — often only 1.5 mm thick — and is best suited for ceremonial uses or local use.

The ceramic object was excavated in August, alongside the skeletons and various other artefacts. The tomb included well-preserved skeleton bones and artefacts thought to be over 2,000 years old, in contrast to other tombs previously discovered in Petra that were mostly empty.

The findings were spearheaded by Dr. Pearce Paul Creasman, the executive director of the American Center of Research (ACOR), in partnership with Josh Gates from Discovery Channel's ‘Expedition Unknown,' as reported by Ancient Origins.

Upon the discovery of the so-called “grail,” it was clasped in the hands of one of the 12 skeletons, reminiscent of the chalice that Jesus is believed to have used during the Last Supper.

This ancient tableware is typically very delicate, often measuring only 1.5 mm in thickness, indicating its suitability for ceremonial and local use rather than long-distance transport, unlike its sturdier Roman counterparts.

Adding to the intrigue, the chalice was unearthed in the same location made famous by Steven Spielberg's Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade, with the artefact bearing a striking resemblance to the Spartan-like prop used in the movie.

Despite the similarities, archaeologist Gilmour wrote that this is not a case of art imitating life, noting that the resemblances arise from extensive research into Nabataean pottery conducted by Deborah Fine, a former director of archives at Lucasfilm Ltd.

The discovery of the skeletons, buried in separate sarcophagi, suggests they may have belonged to members of the Nabatean elite.



