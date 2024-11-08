In 17th-Century "Anti-Vampire" Grave, Woman Buried With Sickle Around Neck

Archaeologists investigating a 400-year-old grave in northern Poland have found the remains of a young woman buried with a sickle across her neck and a padlock on her left big toe. Legends and burial customs of the time reveal that people believed such measures would protect them against any potential supernatural acts.

Named "Zosia" by locals, the woman's remains were first unearthed in 2022. Since then, scientists have been analysing her skeleton to understand her background and why she was buried in a way that suggests fears of vampirism or demonic reanimation.

Recently, Swedish forensic artist Oscar Nilsson recreated her facial features using a 3D-printed model of her skull. “He added so much feeling, so much emotion,” Dariusz Polinski, professor at Nicolaus Copernicus University in Poland told CNN, calling the reconstruction “mind-blowing.”

Further studies on Zosia's skeletal remains have offered clues to her life and possible hardships. Analysis revealed she was likely between 18 and 20 years old and may have suffered from health issues such as severe headaches, fainting spells, and a chest tumour. These conditions were not the cause of her death, which remains unknown. More tests are underway.

Fine silver and gold threads found in her grave suggest Zosia may have belonged to a high-status family, perhaps from southern Scandinavia. Mr Polinski said that during this era, Poland and Sweden were engaged in conflict.

The burial methods – initially a padlock on her toe, later the addition of the sickle – were typical “anti-vampire” practices of the time. Mr Polinski explained, “Initially she was buried in a coffin in a natural position, with the head towards the west and on a pillow and the padlock on her toe.” But superstitious locals might have reopened her grave, disturbed her remains, and placed the sickle across her neck, likely after a local misfortune was attributed to her spirit.

The burial site, which archaeologists began exploring in 2005, is believed to have served as a cemetery for around four generations in the 17th century, although no written records exist. The team continues to explore the site, where other unsettling graves, including that of a child buried face down and a pregnant woman, suggest a broader ritualistic pattern.