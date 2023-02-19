Archaeologists In Italy Discover 2,000-Year-Old Hall Where Emperor And Knights Partied

The hall was decorated with a carpet made of black and white mosaics.

Archaeologists in Italy recently discovered an ancient hall where an emperor and knights partied some 2,000 years ago. The massive hall was discovered by researchers at the Oriental University of Naples. It was located in the seaside home of Vedio Pollione, a Roman knight and politician who lived in the 1st century BCE.

According to a Facebook post by the University, "The villa, located on a cliff in Posillipo, was famous for its parties in which Emperor Augustus (the first Roman emperor) also participated. The living room, located below the villa's springs, is thought to date back to the late Republican age or the first century AD."

As per New York Post, archaeologists said that the hall was decorated with a carpet made of black and white mosaics. "A stratigraphic dating is still missing, but based on the style, the hall could date back to the late Republican age or Augustan at the latest," excavation leader Marco Giglio said.

Further, the team stated that they happened upon the hall while investigating the upper baths of the residence and its terrace, which was used during World War II for weapons. The property featured a 2,000-seat Greek-style theatre on rocky land that overlooks the bay, and an odeon - a building used for musical performances.

Notably, the hall is the latest find in the university's excavation campaign at the Pausilypon - a 2,000-year-old imperial villa that once belonged to Roman emperor Augustus, the university said. Augustus, whose reign spanned from 31 BC until his death in 14 AD, was the first Roman emperor. He is remembered for spearheading the transformation from republic to empire following the death of his great-uncle and guardian, Julius Caesar.