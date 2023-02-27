Apple Supplier Foxlink Halts Production At Indian Facility After Massive Fire

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple supplier Foxlink has halted production at its assembly facility in the Southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh and evacuated 400 of its employees after a massive fire today, two local government officials told Reuters.

Foxlink makes cables for iPhones. Roughly 50% of the machinery at the facility was damaged and half of the building collapsed, said J Ramanaiah, who leads the Disaster Response and Fire Services Department for Tirupati district in the state, where the incident occurred.

Management has estimated damage of 1 billion Indian rupees ($12 million) at the facility, he said, adding there were no casualties.

