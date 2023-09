Apple has lowered the prices for its iPhone 14 series in China following the launch of the iPhone 15 lineup, according to its website on Wednesday.

Prices for the 128 gigabyte version of iPhone 14 was cut by 600 yuan to 5,399 yuan ($740.50), while the iPhone 14 Plus is selling at 5,999 yuan, down from 6,999 yuan at launch, the website showed.

