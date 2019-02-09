Apple, Google Slammed For Hosting App That Tracks Saudi Women's Movements

It is mandatory under Saudi law that women have a legal "guardian" who can restrict her travel. (FILE)

Tech giants Apple and Google are facing criticism for hosting an app that allows men in Saudi Arabia to track and control women's movements.

According to a report in Insider on Friday, the app called "Absher" lets men to give women permission to travel, and also receive an SMS when a woman uses her passport at the border.

The US-based tech giants have been accused of facilitating misogyny and helping "enforce gender apartheid" for making the app available on Google Play and Apple's App Store.

Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and a women's rights activist urged that Apple and Google reconsider hosting the app, Insider reported, adding that the two tech giants did not respond to its requests for comment.

Under Saudi law, it is essential for women to have a legal "guardian" who can restrict her travel.

While Absher - a government service - offers other functions like paying parking fines, its travel features have been targeted by activists as it makes it difficult for women to leave Saudi Arabia.

"Apple and Google have rules against apps that facilitate threats and harassment," Human Rights Watch was quoted as saying.

"Apps like this one can facilitate human rights abuses, including discrimination against women."

Amnesty International called on Apple and Google to demand changes to the app so that it can be stopped for being used to harm women.

Yasmine Mohammed, a critic of Saudi Arabia, told Insider that the companies are "facilitating the most archaic misogyny" and help the Saudi government to enforce "gender apartheid".