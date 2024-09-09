Apple Event Live Updates: iPhone 16, Apple Watch Series 10 Likely To Be Launched

The tech giant is also expected to reveal the new Apple Watch Series 10

Apple is set to launch its iPhone 16 series in a mega event called "It's Glowtime" today. The event will focus on Apple's infusion of artificial intelligence in its flagship phone. The event, happening at the iconic Steve Jobs Theater at its headquarters in Cupertino, California, is likely to mark the launch of new iPhone models with upgrades to camera technology, processing power and display features.

The tech giant is also expected to reveal the new Apple Watch Series 10, which will feature larger screen sizes, a thinner design and enhanced durability. Apple will also likely launch the new fourth-generation AirPods with better audio quality, noise cancellation and a USB-C port.

Here are the live updates of Apple's "It's Glowtime" event:



Sep 09, 2024 21:20 (IST) Apple Glowtime Event - iPhone 16, New AirPods, Apple Watch: Everything To Expect From Apple Event Today

Apple Inc.'s most important event of the year takes place Monday, when the company will roll out its latest iPhones and set the stage for a new artificial intelligence platform.

Sep 09, 2024 21:19 (IST) "Apple Park Is Glowing": Tim Cook's Post On X Ahead Of Apple Event

Apple Park is glowing! #AppleEventpic.twitter.com/gVgtMbZhaM - Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 9, 2024

Sep 09, 2024 21:18 (IST) Apple Brings AI Features To iPhone 16. Details Here

Apple is set to unveil its iPhone 16 lineup today, focusing on how its flagship device's features have been infused with artificial intelligence, rather than its usual emphasis on hardware upgrades.

The event at the tech giant's Apple Park headquarters at 10 a.m. PDT (10:30 IST) follows its developer conference in June during which the company unveiled Apple Intelligence, its take on generative AI that can conjure text, images and other content on command.

It had also showed off an improved version of voice assistant Siri, featuring an integration with ChatGPT, the chatbot developed by Microsoft-backed OpenAI. Read here.

