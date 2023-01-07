Singer Billie Eilish's Address Accidentally Sent Out To 1.78 Lakh People

American singer Billie Eilish's childhood home in Los Angeles was broken into. (File)

American singer Billie Eilish's home address was disclosed by an app called Citizen to around 178,000 people, according to reports.

Citizen is an American app which sends users real-time safety alerts about incidents happening in their vicinity, available in major cities such as New York City, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Chicago, among others.

After an alleged break in at the singer's parents' home in the Highland Park neighbourhood of Los Angeles, a push notification on the app broadcasted details of the incident, as well as the address, to the users of the app. An estimated 178,000 people received the notification.

Vice reported that the notification was updated to state that the house belonged to popstar Billie Eilish. Later, the app changed the alert to a general street address, not naming any residence in particular.

Police later arrested the man that had broken into the singer's childhood home. According to reports, a house sitter who was not at the residence at the time of the incident received an alert that showed the man on security camera, after which she called the police. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) are currently investigating the case to determine if anything was stolen from the house.