Minors Raped, Women Trafficked: The Murky World Of 'Appointed Son Of God'

Late on Sunday in the southern Philippines, police arrested Apollo Quiboloy, a self-proclaimed "Appointed Son of God" and pastor of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) church, after an extensive manhunt spanning more than two weeks. The manhunt for Quiboloy - an evangelist with global reach, close ties to former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, and millions of followers across the world -culminated in his surrender to local police.

The 74-year-old Quiboloy now faces charges of child sex trafficking, sexual abuse, and human trafficking that stem from a US indictment in 2021.

Quiboloy's Rise to Power

Born in the southern Philippines, Apollo Carreon Quiboloy is no ordinary preacher. He founded KOJC in 1985, a fringe religious organisation that grew exponentially, drawing millions of adherents across the Philippines and more than 200 countries. According to the New York Times, KOJC, which blends elements of Pentecostal Christianity with Quiboloy's self-declared divine status, quickly became a dominant force in the Philippines.

Known as a "spiritual adviser" to former President Rodrigo Duterte, Quiboloy wielded immense influence over local and national politicians. His ability to deliver large voting blocs earned him a reputation as a spiritual kingmaker. Many saw his support as essential for winning elections, especially in Davao City, where he maintained a sprawling 75-acre compound called "New Jerusalem."

However, Quiboloy's spiritual kingdom hid a much darker reality, according to US and Philippine law enforcement agencies. His influence wasn't just political but allegedly included the systematic abuse and exploitation of vulnerable women and children, who were coerced into lives of servitude under the guise of faith.

Allegations Of Abuse And Exploitation

In 2021, Quiboloy was indicted by the US on charges of sex trafficking, sexual abuse, conspiracy, and forced labour. Quiboloy's alleged victims, some as young as 12, were recruited as "pastoral" -personal assistants who were expected to provide for his every need, including sexual favours. Referred to as "night duty," these sexual encounters were coerced under threat of spiritual and eternal damnation, according to US prosecutors. The indictment claimed that young women were forced to write "commitment letters" in which they devoted their lives and bodies to Quiboloy.

According to testimonies from some of the victims, those who were deemed to have "sinned" by resisting him were sent to "Prayer Mountain," a remote property on the outskirts of Davao City. There, punishments included head shaving, physical beatings, and other degrading forms of discipline, the New York Times reported.

Human Trafficking

Quiboloy's alleged abuses did not remain confined to the Philippines. His church had an international footprint, and American prosecutors revealed that his operations involved the trafficking of women and children across borders. According to the FBI, church members were sent to the United States on fraudulently obtained visas. There, they were forced to solicit donations for a purported children's charity called the "Children's Joy Foundation." However, those donations never made it to underprivileged children. Instead, the funds supported the lavish lifestyles of Quiboloy and other church leaders, including private jets, luxury properties, and other extravagances.

Quiboloy's workers, many of whom were part of the Philippines' large overseas labour force, were forced to solicit donations in countries like the United States, Singapore, and the UAE. In some cases, church members were made to endure near-enslavement conditions, sleeping in cars and being denied food if they failed to meet financial quotas.

The Fall Of The 'Appointed Son Of God'

In the Philippines, Quiboloy continued to preach from his Davao City headquarters and exerted influence over local government officials. Despite being placed on the FBI's Most Wanted list in 2021, he remained largely untouchable, protected by his powerful political allies, including Duterte.

This invincibility was tested when, on August 24 Philippine authorities, in coordination with the military, launched a massive raid on KOJC's Davao City compound. Nearly 2,000 heavily armed police officers surrounded the church's headquarters, searching for the fugitive pastor. The operation resulted in a weeklong standoff between law enforcement and church members, many of whom saw Quiboloy as a divine figure being unfairly persecuted.

