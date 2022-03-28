US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Will Test For Covid After Having Met Israeli PM

He met the Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will test for COVID-19 on Monday after having met Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Jerusalem the previous day, a State Department spokesperson said.

Mr Bennett is isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19, his office said on Monday.

"Upon learning of Prime Minister Bennett's positive test result, we determined that only Secretary Blinken is considered a close contact. He will follow all CDC guidance, including by masking and undergoing appropriate testing," spokesperson Ned Price said.