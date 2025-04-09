Anti-Ageing Millionaire Bryan Johnson Reveals He Ditched Longevity Drug After It Sped Up Ageing

Tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, dubbed the "anti-ageing millionaire" in a YouTube video revealed that a major miscalculation involving a drug he once believed was a cornerstone of his protocol: rapamycin. This immunosuppressant, originally developed for organ transplant patients and now touted in anti-ageing circles, was something Mr Johnson had been experimenting with for five years.

Inspired by a 2009 study that showed rapamycin could extend the lifespan of mice by up to 14%, along with a 2023 human trial where 65% of participants reported feeling healthier while on the drug, Bryan Johnson began carefully fine-tuning his dosage in hopes of maximizing benefits while minimizing risks. But instead of enhanced vitality, the tech entrepreneur began noticing a series of unsettling side effects.

These included mouth ulcers, delayed wound healing, elevated cholesterol, and spikes in blood sugar. Most concerning to Mr Johnson was a persistent rise in his resting heart rate- a metric he considers essential for measuring recovery and sleep quality. The physiological red flags led him to rethink the place of rapamycin in his anti-ageing protocol.

Watch the YouTube video here:



His doubts were reinforced by a recent Yale University study that directly challenged the positive narrative around rapamycin. Contrary to its reputation, the study suggested that the drug might actually accelerate biological ageing. Researchers identified 16 adverse effects on epigenetic markers-biological indicators tied to ageing- raising serious concerns about the drug's long-term use as a longevity enhancer.

For Mr Johnson, the findings were a major setback. What was once a cornerstone of his health optimization plan now appeared to be working against him. In his YouTube video, he acknowledged the irony with a sense of humility: "To those of you laughing at home, I'm laughing with you," he said, unshaken by the revelation.

Though he confirmed he has stopped taking rapamycin, Mr Johnson emphasized this isn't a defeat, but rather a strategic pivot. "This is not the end-this is a reset," he said. "It's important to share both wins and failures. That's how progress is made."