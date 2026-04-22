Anthropic's Mythos Model Accessed By Unauthorised Users: Report

A small group of unauthorised users has accessed Anthropic's new Mythos AI model, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing documentation and a person familiar with the matter.

A handful of users in a private online forum gained access to Mythos on the same day that Anthropic first announced a plan to release the model to a limited number of companies for testing purposes, the report said.

The group has been using Mythos regularly since then, though not for cybersecurity purposes, according to the report.

"We're investigating a report claiming unauthorised access to Claude Mythos Preview through one of our third-party vendor environments," an Anthropic spokesperson said.

Announced on April 7, Mythos is being deployed as part of Anthropic's "Project Glasswing," a controlled initiative under which select organisations are permitted to use the unreleased Claude Mythos Preview model for defensive cybersecurity.

Mythos is a powerful AI model that has sparked concerns among regulators about its unprecedented ability to identify digital security vulnerabilities and potential for misuse.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)